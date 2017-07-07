Beaucamps Strike Talks To Continue

Efforts to try and stop next week’s threatened strikes at Les Beaucamps High School will continue until just hours before they are due to happen.

Teachers say they’ll walk out on Tuesday and Thursday next week amid a ‘culture of fear’ under the school’s current management.

Talks have been taking place this week to try and stop that and we’re told they’ll continue on Monday.

The States of Guernsey’s Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer has been holding these talks. The following statement was released to the media:

“With reference to the notification of intended industrial action by The NASUWT- the teachers’ union, which may result in strike action at Les Beaucamps High School on 11th & 13th July 2017, Stuart Le Maitre; the Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer, has held constructive discussions with the parties and is working with them to explore ways forward to resolve the matter.

Further meetings are due to take place on Monday 10th July. There will be no further comments from the Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer at this time.”