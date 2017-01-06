Beausie To Open Scooter/Skateboard Parking

Beau Sejour will be introducing a new skateboard and scooter parking area next week. From Monday you’ll no longer be allowed to use either one inside the leisure centre.

It follows comments from people using the centre, who’ve highlighted concerns about possible injuries. Some people have said they feel intimidated and are worried about the safety of their children.

The use of both modes of transport has also been linked to a substantial amount of damage to the floors. Repairs totalled a four figure sum in 2016.

From Monday you’ll have to put your skateboard or scooter on a rack outside the entrance. You’ll be responsible for locking up your equipment, much like cyclists securing their bikes.

Sam Herridge is the Head of Recreation Services, she gave this statement:

“Skateboards and scooters are a really popular form of transport for young people; environmentally friendly; and more importantly, a great form of exercise. However, the Centre has suffered not insignificant damage, which then has to be repaired at a cost to the taxpayer. This along with negative customer comments has led us to direct users to store their skateboards and scooters securely outside the Centre in a dedicated parking area, when visiting to grab a drink or a bite to eat.”