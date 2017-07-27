Better Mental Health Survey

A charity’s launched a survey to find out more about our attitudes towards mental health. Mind volunteers are asking passers by in St Peter Port to take part in the anonymous poll.

It’s also available online.

James Le Feuvre explains what they’re hoping to learn:

‘How likely they’d be to seek support from their GP or from other people. Whether they’d prefer to talk to family or friends. It’s just to get a feel of how people are feeling about it and whether they would be able to navigate their way through the system.’

The results of the survey – which are expected in September – will then be used to inform Mind’s future work.