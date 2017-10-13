Bike Relay To Support Orphanage

A couple in Guernsey are taking on a 24-hour bike challenge to raise money for a Brazilian Orphanage.

The event will start this afternoon from 12pm and it will continue, through the night, until tomorrow afternoon.

All funds raised will buy clothes, food and other essentials for orphaned children in Brazil.

Organiser, Shaun Lacey, says it’s an exciting and important challenge:

“I think if anyone has seen the conditions in some parts of the world, you’d want to help out. We can only just ask whatever you can afford, however small, it will be greatly received.

“We’re setting up some stationary bikes and we’re going to start at midday and then run through until the following afternoon. We’ve collected some donations and we’re on the way to a great total.”

Shaun is hoping local people will donate:

“Guernsey’s an affluent place and Europe is far more affluent than some places like Latin America and Africa. I just think it’s incumbent on us to try and help people less fortunate than ourselves.”

To donate click here for more details.