Bike Riders Urged To Check Their Lights

Cyclists are being reminded that anyone riding their bike during the hours of darkness must have sufficient bike lights fitted.

The legal requirement is a fixed front light which must be white, and a fixed red rear light and a rear reflector.

As the clocks went back one hour on Sunday, it will be darker earlier in the evenings so anyone cycling to work will probably need lights for their bike ride home.

The Guernsey Bicycle Group is asking all cyclists to adhere to the rules, saying now is the time ‘to ensure your cycle lights are not only attached to your bike, but the batteries are fresh and charged, and the lights actually work’.

GBG says it would like to remind all bike riders that a fixed (ie: permanently on, not flashing) front and rear light and a rear reflector is a legal requirement for all bicycles during the hours of darkness. Failure to have them can result in a Police fine. GBG says if you have a secondary set of lights, these can be used as flashing lights, or as a spare set in case the batteries on your main lights run flat

Sam Field, the GBG chairman says:

‘Fixed front and rear bike lights are a legal requirement and should be the very minimum you have this winter. A high viz or reflective jacket is a bloody good idea, as are spare lights and batteries.

Modern bike lights can be very bright, and we ask all riders to aim their lights carefully to avoid dazzling oncoming riders and drivers. Basically, treat other road users as you would like them to treat you.’

Guernsey Police can issue fixed penalty notices to anyone seen riding a bicycle without lights.

Mr Field is also reminding cyclists they are exempt from the road closure affecting Vale Road. While motorists are banned from using the road for the next three months, cyclists are allowed to use the road in both directions.

Cyclists are not allowed to cycle up or down Le Val de Terres while work to secure the rock face is happening.

