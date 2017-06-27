A Binding IWV Referendum Still On The Cards

The result of the referendum on Island Wide Voting could still be binding on the States of Guernsey.

The States have agreed the five options which will be presented to us at next summer’s referendum, but another decision during last week’s States meeting meant that whatever comes back as the most popular option isn’t legally binding meaning our choice can be ignored.

The States’ Assembly & Constitution Committee now wants to bring fresh proposals to the States, which would commit our deputies to implement the winning option.

SACC President, Deputy Matt Fallaize, released the following statement:

“The Committee’s objective remains unchanged: the people of Guernsey should be empowered to determine their future electoral system. Whether or not the States are prepared to make that commitment, at a minimum the States should be clear about whether they want the referendum to be advisory only or would regard it as politically binding in any or some circumstances. The Committee is certainly considering putting a supplementary policy letter before the States to give deputies another chance to establish such clarity.

“The Committee is overwhelmingly positive about the outcome of last week’s debate. We were delighted and grateful to receive the backing of the States for the type of referendum we proposed – so the referendum will definitely offer the people of Guernsey genuine choice. The Committee secured most of its objectives. Over the weekend I have been in touch with a few of the deputies who voted against our propositions to commit to implementing the option which wins the referendum. I truly believe that a good majority of deputies, regardless of their personal views on the electoral system, actually do want the option which wins the referendum to be introduced.

“The Committee is going to work with colleagues in the States hopefully to get to a point where the States feel able well in advance of the referendum to make a clear commitment to the public that if a reasonable number of islanders turn out and vote then their message will be respected, the winning option will be introduced and the will of the people will be carried into effect.”