Blue Islands Brings In Larger Plane

Blue Islands will be using a bigger plane during peak times this year.

The ATR 72 will replace the ATR 42 and increase peak morning seats by half as much.

The new aircraft will come into service on the 28th March and will be used during the mornings and evenings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tom Barrasin, Blue Islands Chief Commercial Officer said:

“Utilising a larger aircraft at peak periods of demand allows Blue Islands to provide more seats than ever before at the times that people have historically chosen to travel. This is now possible due to Blue Islands’ recent investment in two larger 68-seat ATR 72 aircraft. There have been a number of schedule changes to facilitate this increase in capacity at peak times.

Demand for travel between Guernsey and Jersey varies hugely throughout the week and is ever changing, as such we continually monitor the market and strive to ensure our schedule is optimised to meet the evolving needs of travellers. The challenge for any airline operating the route is how best to provide capacity at the required travel times in an efficient, sustainable and economically viable manner.

Whilst Blue Islands is unable to provide a level of frequency and capacity beyond what is commercially sustainable, there is an element of flexibility in when flights operate. In the coming months, Blue Islands will launch a consultation process with major industry bodies in both Guernsey and Jersey to seek a consensus view on the preferred timings of the services that Blue Islands offer. Following this process Blue Islands will adjust its schedule to reflect the feedback received should this be required to further align with our customers’ requirements.”