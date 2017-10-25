Blue Islands Helps Out After Condor Cancellations

Blue Islands has introduced a special fare for those affected by the cancellation of Condor Liberation’s sailings this half term week.

It is offering one way ‘Just Fly’ trips for £39.99 if you book before midnight tonight.

Blue Islands says this will reduce the impact the cancellations have on families during the school holidays.

Blue Islands CEO, Rob Veron, said:

‘We reviewed the fares and have immediately changed all ‘Just Fly’ seats to £39.99 one way, which equates to 5,000 seats! This sudden, unexpected withdrawal of services will negatively impact on thousands of people – we have the capacity and ability to immediately assist them at short notice, which is exactly what we have done. Those fares went live within hours of the bad news, showing how quickly we can respond to help the community we serve.

“These £39.99 ‘Just Fly’ one way fares are live now and available to book at Flybe.com for the next 24 hours (until midnight 25 October 2017) for travel until 5 November 2017 on Blue Islands operated flights only. As a transport provider, we know how important it is for everyone to get where they need and want to be, and wanted to do everything we can to make that happen after this sudden service withdrawal.

“Blue Islands operates up to ten flights between Guernsey and Southampton and six between Jersey and Southampton each day, there is plenty of choice available.’

You can book special fare tickets at Flybe.com for travel until 5th November.