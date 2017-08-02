Blue Islands Putting On Charity Flight

The first of a number of charity flights to a theme park in the UK are due to take place today.

Blue Islands has joined up with Wigwam, the Youth Commission and the HUB, to send a group to Paultons Park.

The charities are travelling courtesy of Blue Islands to and from Guernsey to Southampton and 36 people in total will get the chance to experience this theme park.

Rob Veron, Blue Islands CEO, said:

“As a Channel Islands based airline, Blue Islands is proud to partner with these hard-working Guernsey charities which make such a positive difference to the lives of children and young people, to provide what promises to be an exciting and unforgettable day for such worthy groups. We look forward to hearing all about their adventures.”

Stephen Lorton, Paultons Park Commercial Director, said:

“We’re very pleased to be working with Wigwam Support Group, The Youth Commission and The HUB service, in partnership with Blue Islands, to help facilitate the children and young people’s visit to Paultons Park. This opportunity gives deserving young people of all abilities the opportunity to just be a child for the day and have some fun.”