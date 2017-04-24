Blue Plaque Dedicated to GUNS

A Blue Plaque dedicated to the members of GUNS was unveiled yesterday. The Guernsey Underground News Sheet was produced during the occupation between 1942 and 1944.

The group consisted of Charles Machon, Joseph Gillingham, Frank Falla, Ernest Legg and Cecil Duquemin. They risked their lives by listening to banned radio and distributing a newsletter to the island.

A man called Hubert Lanyon distributed the newssheet in Sark and eventually got six years in Guernsey prison for this. The other members of GUNS were deported to Nazi prisons in Germany for what they’d done.

The plaque is now up for all to see at Eleanor House in the Bordage. A short ceremony was held yesterday for the unveiling, it was hosted by the Bailiff Richard Collas.

We can nominate people and groups for the iconic Blue Plaque. To do this please email Helen.glencross@cultureleisure.gov.gg.