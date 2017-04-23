Blue Plaque Unveiled Today

A blue plaque is being unveiled today – honouring a brave group of islanders during the Occupation.

The Guernsey Underground News Sheet – known as GUNS – was handwritten by people who stayed during the war and risked their lives by listening to banned radios.

The public are able to attend – and they’ve been encouraged to do so by politicians including Deputy Neil Inder:

The plaque is going on Eleanor House in the Bordage. It is being unveiled by the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, at 10.30am.