Body Found In Harbour Identified

The man whose body was found in St Peter Port Harbour on Sunday has been identified as 80 year old Guernseyman Gerald Bisson.

Guernsey Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious but they are trying to trace his last movements.

In a statement, Guernsey Police say Mr Bisson was last seen walking in the White Rock area at around 00.30 on Sunday morning, having been seen near his home at Delancey at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

He was wearing black slip on shoes, light grey coloured trousers, a blue polo shirt and a black jacket and he was also wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the CID office at Guernsey Police on 725111 or email CID@guernsey.pnn.police.uk

The statement says:

‘Police were called to the Inter Island Quay area of St Peter Port Harbour at around 10.00am on Sunday and the body was recovered shortly afterwards. Police are now investigating the cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious’.

The full statement is below: