Body Found In Missing Sark Man Search

The body of a missing Sark man is believed to have been found in Christchurch in England.

Steve Grey hasn’t been seen since Saturday 8th April – having travelled to the UK on the 27th march.

The 51 year old is known to have travelled from Sark to Guernsey and then on to Poole.

He stayed in hotels in the Dorset area but hadn’t been seen or heard from since the 8th April and a search was launched.

Yesterday, Dorset Police confirmed a body had been found in a river in Christchurch.

They say it is believed to be that of Mr Grey, but it hasn’t been formally identified yet. A Coroner has been informed and has begun carrying out necessary work.

A spokesperson released the following statement via Dorset Police’s social media pages: