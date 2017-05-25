Body Found In Sea Near Les Hanois

A body has been recovered from water near Les Hanois lighthouse.

A passing yachtsman spotted the body around 8.8 nautical miles south west of the lighthouse this morning.

The emergency services were alerted just before 9am and the Lifeboat and the Channel Island Air Search Plane were dispatched.

The CIAS located the body at 10.22am and the Lifeboat crew and Guernsey Police brought the body on to the Spirit of Guernsey lifeboat.

The body hasn’t been identified yet and a police investigation is underway.

The statement from Guernsey Police: