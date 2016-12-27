Body Still To Be Formally Identified

A post mortem will be needed to work out the cause of death for a body found near the Fairy Ring.

Guernsey Police have told Steven Corbet’s family they believe it is his body but formal identification will take some time.

He was last seen in the area in June and a large police hunt was launched.

Some children found the body on Christmas Eve while walking with their dad.

Police have released this statement:

”As is known, Mr Corbet was the subject of a significant search operation after last being seen getting off the number 94 bus at Pleinmont at 12.04pm on Monday 27th June 2016. From an early stage, the investigation was established as a critical incident and as such all available resources put into it. Search officers coordinated a methodical examination of the Pleinmont headland, support was sought from colleagues in Jersey who sent a specialist drone and operator to help the investigation and we also utilised victim recovery dogs deployed from the UK.

‘Officers searched the area where the body was discovered, but did not crawl into the significant and dense growth as it appeared inaccessible. However, the victim recovery dogs also searched the area, including the substantial undergrowth. No search technique, no matter how specialist, offers 100% chance of success. While still a remote and difficult-to-access location, the winter weather has reduced the vegetation from its summer level.”