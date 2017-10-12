Bond Under Spotlight

Guernsey’s multi million pound Bond is going to come under the spotlight today.

The Scrutiny Management Committee’s latest public hearing will focus on the issuing of the Bond and how it is being used.

The Committee will be using the independent report produced by KPMG which it commissioned as a basis for the talks this afternoon.

Anyone can go to the hearing – but we can’t ask questions. The hearing will be held in Room 6 at the Royal Court from 2.30pm this afternoon.

The President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, Deputy Chris Green, said:

“The public hearing is an opportunity to seek greater clarity on the issuing of the States of Guernsey Bond.”