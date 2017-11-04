Bonfire Night: Advice For Pet Owners

There are at least two public and two large private firework displays due to take place tonight.

North and St Martin football clubs are open to the public with bonfires and refreshments too.

There will also be loud bangs around La Houguette and the Castle breakwater.

The States Vet, David Chamberlain, says there are a number of ways pet owners can make the situation less traumatic for their animals.

“The most important thing is to identify animals that are known to be scared of fireworks, and pull those out for special treatment.

“Clearly, they should be kept inside.

“Try to muffle the sound by turning up the radio or TV and drawing the curtains.

“Probably the most important thing – and the most difficult thing for owners to do – is not to make a fuss because you’re confirming to that pet that it’s got something to be concerned about.”

