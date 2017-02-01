Bonfires Are The Day’s Burning Issue…

A decision should be made today on a new pollution law which could stop people burning waste in their gardens.

A number of amendments have been laid against the report which was brought for debate by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.

Among a number of proposals, it calls for set standards for local air quality consistent with those in the UK as well as measures to prohibit the uncontrolled burning of non-garden waste in the open air subject to exemptions as proposed.

The full proposals can be accessed here.

The President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure, Deputy Barry Brehaut, said during the States debate this morning that the proposals have been made to protect Guernsey’s environment. However, amendments have been laid against the proposals to allow for dry garden waste to be burned on specific days.

Deputies Lester Queripel , Heidi Soulsby and Rob Prow have suggested ‘uncontrolled burning of dry garden waste’ should be allowed Monday to Fridays (excluding public holidays) between the hours of 7am and 7pm. Meanwhile, Deputies Richard Graham and Jennifer Merrett would prefer bonfires ‘meeting the required criteria’ ( i.e. dry garden waste only) to be burned ‘on any day, rather than just on Mondays to Fridays as otherwise proposed’.

