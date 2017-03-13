Boost In Use Of Electric Cars

Guernsey Electricity is expecting more of us to buy electric cars in the future.

The power versions are touted as being more environmentally friendly than their fuel counterparts.

The island’s only electricity provider is predicting an increase in the number of motorists making the switch over the next five years. The utility firm says the island will benefit as will the drivers and those around them.



Trials to see whether the electric cars will be successful in Guernsey are now going to continue as the effort to encourage drivers to make the switch moves up a gear.

Guernsey Electricity says it is installing chargers for drivers to use.