Breastfeeding Friendly Bailiwick

The harbours, airports and hospitals in Guernsey and Alderney are officially going breastfeeding friendly from today. The new scheme is being launched at Guernsey Airport to let parents know that breastfeeding in public is OK.

Signs have also been put up offering spaces for mothers who may prefer to have privacy whilst they breastfeed.

The Commercial Manager for Guernsey’s Ports, Kate Lawson, says they just want to help parents feel comfortable.

‘If nursing mums feel like they would rather have a quiet area, then if they speak to an airport member of staff at an information desk, then they can help them find a quiet area. It’ll be a little harder at the harbour, but we should be able to find somewhere that’s a little bit quieter.’

She says breastfeeding is welcome anywhere but quiet spaces can be found if preferred and they just want to make it easier for families.

‘It’s really whatever is most comfortable for mums. We’re aware that with very new mums with new babies that it’s not always easy, so a private comfortable corner might be better for them.’

‘Travelling with a young family through an airport or a harbour can be quite a stressful experience and that can make breastfeeding a bit tougher; however, if a person is very comfortable and willing to carry on then that’s not a problem at all.’