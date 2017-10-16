Brexit Deal Will Support Guernsey’s Interests

The UK government has pledged to getting the best possible deal for all British jurisdictions including Guernsey, when the UK leaves the EU.

The promise in response to a report about the implications of Brexit on the Crown Dependencies

David Lidington MP, who’s responsible for the relationship between the UK and Crown Dependencies, has officially replied to a Justice Select Committee report published in March.

He addresses what might happen if the UK and islands’ interests differ, saying work continues to make sure government departments are taking account of the impact of Brexit on the Crown Dependencies.

It says the UK will continue to honour a decade-old deal to represent our interests internationally- even when they differ from its own.

The letter ends with a promise to report back early next year on the Crown Dependencies’ most urgent Brexit concerns – albeit without sharing information that could prejudice ongoing negotiations.”

You can read the letter in full here.

STATES OF GUERNSEY RESPONSE

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

“I welcome the UK Government’s response to the House of Commons Justice Select Committee’s recommendations in respect of engaging with the Crown Dependencies on Brexit.

“We have sought to work as closely as possible with colleagues from the UK and other Crown Dependencies to ensure our voice is heard, and on that front it was pleasing that Rt Hon David Lidington MP, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, acknowledged the benefit of our engagement and confirmed our strong working relationship with the UK.

“I also welcome the Lord Chancellor’s acknowledgement that it his Ministry’s responsibilities to ensure that our interests are understood and taken into account having regard to the relationship with the UK, which he himself describes as being an important one.

“I am particularly pleased that he once again reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to represent our interests internationally where those interests differ from the UK’s. This is a point which we have repeatedly made in the last 18 months in the knowledge that it may become relevant as the negotiations with the EU progress.

“The UK’s negotiations are at an important stage and so far we have welcomed the UK’s genuine commitment to ensure that our interests are taken into account. This includes through engagement with the Ministry of Justice, Department for Exiting the EU and departments across the whole of Whitehall. We will need to continue to push our interests and be willing to respond quickly.

“I look forward to debating the third Brexit policy letter in the States which will give us the tools we will need to respond to the UK’s new relationship with the EU, whatever the outcome of its negotiations.”