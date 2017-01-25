Brexit Discussions Continue

Talks are ongoing between local politicians and members of the UK Justice Committee today.

They are now in Guernsey, having arrived in the island yesterday, as part of this week’s trip.

They will be continuing to discuss possible implications on our Bailiwick when Brexit takes effect.

Jersey was their first Channel Islands destination at the start of the week, as they consider the views and concerns of all of the Crown Dependencies ahead of the official talks over how Britain leaves the European Union.

The information will be fed back to the UK Brexit negotiators to represent our views as the details are worked out.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, has taken to Twitter to thank the officials for coming to the island: