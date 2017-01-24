Brexit Discussions With UK Committee

Members of the UK Justice Committee will be in Guernsey today and tomorrow to discuss the potential implications of Brexit.

They are focusing mainly on how it will affect our Bailiwick, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, says the talks will look at a number of those issues which will all affect the Crown Dependencies:

“I will be meeting with them and they are staying on Wednesday as well. They will be meeting a whole of range of politicians and others from various parts of the community, to assist them in their enquiries.

They’ve set themselves a task of looking at the consequences of the exit on the Crown Dependencies, so we’re very happy to assist them and help in any way that we can.”

The meeting comes as the Supreme Court is due to deliver its landmark ruling on who has the power to formally trigger the process of leaving the EU. The UK government appealed a High Court ruling stating that Parliament must have a say.

EY has also been hosting presentations on the future of the UK economy post Brexit.

The company believes the Channel Islands could become less financially appealing following the official exit process, however EY’s Senior Economic Advisor, Martin Beck, says it is not all bad news: