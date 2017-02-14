Brexit Plans Published

The States of Guernsey’s plans for Brexit have been published today.

The Policy & Resources Committee says dealing with Brexit will cost Guernsey almost £400,000 over the next two years, to ensure the Bailiwick is protected when the UK leaves the EU.

That money will come from this year’s budget reserve and will pay for three extra staff who will be contracted to work with the island’s external relations team among other costs.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says its tricky to plan for Brexit, so they’ve come up with the best they can.

Guernsey’s most senior politician has confirmed we’ll be using on island experience where possible:

“Ensuring that the States responds to the challenge set by the UK’s exit from the EU is something that we need to do at all levels, whilst seeking to ensure we can deliver on our existing priorities. The Bailiwick is distinct from the UK and we must continue to protect our evolving international identity and ensure decisions made by the UK take this into account.”

The information has been published in a policy letter – which you can read here.