Brexit Report Before Article 50 Triggered

A report on the Crown Dependencies Brexit needs will be lodged with the UK government before Article 50 is triggered.

The UK’s legal route of the EU is likely to start on – or after – the 30th March.

Our representatives in the UK, the Justice Committee – chaired by Bob Neill MP, will present a report based on its discussions with each of the islands, as soon as it can.

The Committee has also visited Jersey and the Isle of Man to gather further information.

The minister says they’re already writing up their report so it will be in before the end of March:

“We were pleased to be invited to Guernsey to hear the opportunities and concerns that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU could present for the Bailiwick. Brexit is a critical challenge for both Guernsey and the UK, and in order for the Island to be properly represented during the withdrawal process there must be effective engagement across all areas of government as all parties work towards delivering the best possible outcomes in the exit negotiations. This visit has been invaluable in providing details of the areas of priority for the Island in relation to Brexit, and for our consideration of the Ministry of Justice’s work.”

President of the Policy & Resources Committee, Deputy Gavin St Pier said:

“The States of Guernsey welcomed the Justice Committee’s inquiry into the implications of Brexit for the Crown Dependencies and I was pleased to be able to invite the Committee to the island to follow up on the evidence that we submitted. This visit has enabled key stakeholders both within government and industry to meet with the Committee to discuss the priority areas of opportunity, as well as concern, that the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU could present.

The inquiry, and this visit, highlight once again that Guernsey is ready and willing to engage in the discussions surrounding one of the biggest challenges to face the UK in a generation, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with the UK in the coming months and years to deliver the best possible outcomes for Guernsey as the UK works towards delivering Brexit.”