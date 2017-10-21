Brian Brings Gales and Rain

Winds of up to sixty miles an hour are due to hit the islands as the worst of Storm Brian passes through the English Channel.

Weather warnings and coastal flooding alerts remain in place.

The emergency services are asking people to stay indoors if possible to avoid any danger, and to make sure boat moorings are secure and any loose items in gardens are put away or tied down.

Inter island travel has been affected with Sark Shipping cancelling its services.

Condor Ferries has also cancelled its services.

Waves were seen crashing over the sea walls along Guernsey’s west coast early on Saturday morning, long after the high tide had started to recede.

The Perelle Coast Road remains closed as a precaution.

There are further tide warnings in place for the high tide on Saturday evening and Sunday.