Brick Thrown Through Vulnerable Person’s Door

A vulnerable resident in Guernsey has had a brick thrown through their glass door. The elderly person woke up to the incident between 3 and 3.30 in the morning.

The standard paving brick belonged to the owner of the house and had been used to keep a bin lid blowing away in the wind.

It happened on Rohais Du Haut in St Andrews yesterday morning and Guernsey Police are now appealing for witnesses.

If you think you can help the Police find out what happened please contact PC 112 Kieran Walsh on 725111, or alternatively you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.