Bring Out The Bermudas For MUG

We’re being urged to take off our trousers and skirts for charity!

Male Uprising Guernsey (MUG) is once again asking office workers to swap their suits for the traditional Bermuda summertime wear of shorts and long socks, beginning on Monday.

This year the first 250 participants will receive a pair of Bermudan-style socks to wear during the male cancer awareness week – thanks to support from Bank of Butterfield.

Michael Richards, MUG council member, says:

“With skin cancer rates being higher in the Channel Islands compared to the UK, MUG is determined to raise awareness and increase sun cream protection around the island. Educating the next generation now will ensure a healthier future for the island.”

Butterfield Bank Managing Director, Richard Saunders, said:

“As a Bermuda-based bank, this was a perfect fit for Butterfield to sponsor this MUG initiative. We will encourage our staff to get fully behind the week, wearing their Bermuda shorts and long socks to work.

It will be nice for them to ditch suit trousers for the week, whilst at the same time raising money for a very worthy cause.”

