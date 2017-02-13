Broadband Problems Leave People Frustrated

Broadband problems have been leaving people frustrated. Sure confirmed last night, some of its customers were experiencing problems.

IP engineers were working to try and fix it last night with Sure admitting it didn’t know the extent of the problems then. You can read their full Facebook statement below:

‘Good evening, we are receiving reports that some customers are experiencing issues with their broadband. We have IP engineers working on the problem this evening and hope to have the issue rectified in the next few hours. Please leave a PM here on Facebook, with all your details (name, address and telephone numbers) which will log a fault ticket; the IP team will then be able to check the extent of the problem. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience you may experience and reassure you that the team is working as fast as they can to find a fix. We will provide updates here as we receive them.‘