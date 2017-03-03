Budding Young Chefs Cook Fairtrade

A budding chef’s tasting success, following a special competition focused on Fairtrade. Liam Torode was named the winner of the contest between students at the College of FE.

The event was part of a fortnight of activities to encourage us all to use ethical produce – and Liam says it’s inspired him to continue his cooking career.

The 17 year old is not sure what to do with his winnings – £150 of Co-Op vouchers.

The students used ethically sourced products throughout the day to create some delicious backed goods. Julie Hyde is a food lecturer at the college:

‘We made a simple Mary Berry chocolate cake, using all the ingredients from Fairtrade. It ‘s dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate, soft brown sugar, dark brown sugar and other Fairtrade ingredients they’ve given us.’

Georgina Watson was last year’s winner and she came in a close second yesterday.