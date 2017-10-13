Budget 2018: Closer Ties With Third Sector

A new commission could be launched by 2019, to help move towards a targeted Gift Aid scheme in Guernsey.

It’s one of the proposals listed in the Budget for next year, as part of a targeted focus from the Policy and Resources Committee to closely support the charitable sector.

The Committee has published in the 2018 Budget its recommended next steps to support the charitable sector:

A Bailiwick social investment commission will be established, along the lines proposed earlier this year by the Association of Guernsey Charities.

The commission, to be operated by the States with third sector expertise, will administer funding to charities, to support the delivery of services to the community.

Money currently paid out in tax relief to charities under the gift aid scheme will be made available to the commission to distribute in a targeted manner, which will ensure funding for charities whose services support objectives in the Policy and Resources Plan.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, says this is good news but it is still a work in progress:

“The proposal in relation to Gift Aid is to very much have a revised Gift Aid scheme. Gift Aid will remain unchanged during 2018, but we are looking to work with the third sector with a view to developing the Social Investment Commission.

“It’ll ensure greater assistance for those charities which are working to deliver some of those objectives include in the States’ Policy and Resources Plan.”

After years of little progress, the news has been welcomed by the Association of Guernsey Charities.

Vice-Chairman, Peter Rose, feels things are now on the right track:

“The Association of Guernsey Charities is very pleased to see that our proposal to establish a Bailiwick social investment commission is now to be developed so as to come in to effect from the beginning of January 2019. We see this as an important step by the States of Guernsey, which can only benefit the whole community, and also helps the States of Guernsey meet its Social Compact undertaking “to foster and encourage development of the third sector”.

“We believe the social investment commission will be of significant help to the States of Guernsey in commissioning third sector organisations to deliver outcomes proposed by the Policy and Resources Plan effectively and efficiently. We look forward to guiding this important initiative through to successful implementation.

“We are also very pleased to see the implementation of a fairer Gift Aid regime. The proposal, which was discussed with us at some length ahead of this announcement, is different from the regime in the UK and Jersey, but meets the Policy and Resources Committee’s objectives of appropriate targeting, and alignment with policy objectives that those indiscriminate schemes do not provide.

“Therefore, we welcome this development, which is good for sustainability of important charities which are an essential part of the social fabric of the Bailiwick. We look forward to working with the social investment commission to help develop an acceptable, fair, transparent, and administratively easy process for charities to claim the grant, which will come into effect from January 2019.”

PRIORITIES TO DELIVER THE OUTCOMES OF THE POLICY AND RESOURCES PLAN

#GsyBudget18 aims to meet funding requirements of Committees for development of gov’s 23 key policy priorities https://t.co/YhYEBwNn8w pic.twitter.com/clccAy8vA3 — States of Guernsey (@Govgg) October 10, 2017

The priorities for Guernsey’s government have been published, as part of the unveiling of the 2018 Budget.

The Policy and Resources Committee’s set out 23 priorities it says it wants to meet, to deliver the outcomes of the P&R outcome. Topics covered include digital connectivity, air and sea links and Brexit:

(Not listed in order of priority)

1. Economic development policy

2. Air and sea links and infrastructure policy

3. Digital connectivity policy

4. Brexit policy

5. Harbour area redevelopment policy

6. Medium term financial policy

7. Justice policy

8. Security and cyber-security

9. Future provision of health and social care

10. Health and social care regulatory and support policy

11. Health and wellbeing policy

12. Improving education outcomes policy

13. Secondary and post-16 education policy

14. Supported living and ageing well policy

15. Children and young people’s policy

16. Disability and inclusion policy

17. Social welfare policy

18. Social and affordable housing policy

19. Strategic population policy

20. Lifelong learning policy

21. Long-term infrastructure investment plan

22. Energy policy

23. International standards policy

Deputy Gavin St Pier says all 23 priorities are important to making sure the island makes progress in the future:

“In terms of their status they are very significant. This is the first time that we are seeking to match the Plan with the resources available, as we recognise that resources are limited.

“These are the top 23, drawn out of well over 100 from individual committees. These are the objectives we will be using to judge our performance over the next few years.”