Budget 2018: ‘Fair, Confident & Innovative’

Guernsey’s 2018 budget has been published – and it’s been described as ‘fair, confident and innovative’ by the island’s most senior politician.

The Policy and Resources President says there are ‘no surprises, except pleasant ones’ in this year’s Budget, describing the plans for Guernsey’s economy as progressive.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says the £5 million they’ve put away comes after much hard work to make savings wherever possible:

“There are no surprises in this Budget, other than pleasant ones. I am particularly pleased that we are able to recommend the first transfer into our reserves in 10 years, having needed to draw down on them for several years.

“We are reaping this success as a result of discipline over an extended period and it shows the real advantages of planning.”

The £5 million which is being banked comes thanks to what the Policy and Resources President has hailed as ‘disciplined saving’.

REWARDS FOR DISCIPLINED SAVING

One of the committees which has worked hard to make savings is Health and Social Care.

The board’s reduced its budget requirement by 3%, which Deputy St Pier says is vital at a time when pressure on medical services remains high:

“What we recognise is with Health and Social Care is there are some long term issues which are not going to go away, so we know we need to transform the way HSC delivers services and this is one way of doing that.”

Another committee which is working to secure savings is Education, Sport and Culture. The budget includes a proposal for Policy and Resources to work with ESC to help the board secure savings in its services.

CIGARETTES, ALCOHOL AND FUEL PRICES RISING

The budget includes the usual rises in cigarette, alcohol and fuel duty, but no change to document duty.

Alcohol prices are going up by 2.3% in real terms, which equates to 2p on a pint of beer and 9p on a bottle of wine.

Cigarette levels are increasing in line with the States’ direction, by around 5% in real terms. Motor fuel duty is also going up by around 3.5 per litre.

The rise may concern many motorists, but Deputy St Pier says it’s not out of the ordinary:

“Fuel is a normal increase. What we’re battling with fuel though is a long term decline, as people use more efficient engines. The recommendation in relation to motor fuel is simply to ensure that we can maintain its real value, as a contributor to our exchequer overall.”

Domestic TRP is also set to increase by 7.5% above inflation, in line with a previous States decision.

RISE IN PERSONAL ALLOWANCES

Also announced in the budget is a rise in personal allowance. A 5% increase is proposed, to increase by allowances by £500 to £10,500.

The Policy and Resources President says admits the rise is not as high as the UK level, but it is ‘competitive’. Deputy St Pier believes it’ll enable the average taxpayer to receive a tax cut of £100, or £200 for a couple:

“It’s probably the most effective way that we can help those on low and middle incomes. It is financed by the withdrawal of finances to those on a very high incomes. This again is a process which started last year.”

A GUIDE TO THE 2018 BUDGET

