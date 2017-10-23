Builder’s Rubble Dumped At Bordeaux

A load of builder’s rubble has been flytipped at Bordeaux.

The Vale’s Senior Constable believes a van reversed up and dropped the rubbish in the area on Friday last week.

Richard Leale says it’s a very concerning situation – and he’s urging people to think against doing anything similar again:

“Very very disappointing because it is a beauty spot, packed with visitors, but now the scenery’s been spoilt by this ridiculous mess.

“I imagine it took place at night during the car park. I can’t see someone trying to empty stuff like that out of small truck, during the hours of daylight.”

The Vale’s Senior Constable is concerned this incident is just the tip of the iceberg.

Richard Leale says disposal costs are putting companies off getting rid of their waste properly – and he believes it’s going to get worse island wide, before it gets better:

“It’s too easy for people in Guernsey to find places to dump their rubble – and now with the Waste Strategy really getting into its stride, I think we’re going to see far more of this.”