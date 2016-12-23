Bullets, Coins And Spoons Found In Sewer Pipe

The sewer outfall pipe under St George’s Esplanade has been cleared of tonnes of rubble, old coins and discarded bullet casings.

Three tonnes of debris has been removed by Guernsey Water already, some of which dates back decades.

The pipe has been found to be full of sand, silt and other debris along with a road cone and some gratings.

Among the smaller debris were some old coins, old cutlery and bullet shells.

Guernsey Water says the pipe itself is in very poor condition meaning some of it may need to be replaced.

Mark Walker is the capital delivery manager at Guernsey Water, he released this statement:

“When we began sieving through the debris we discovered some pre-decimalisation coins, some old cutlery (mainly spoons) and several bullet shells which shows how old the pipe is and how long this debris has been there.”

“As anticipated the pipe’s condition is very poor making it difficult to survey and clear. This will naturally impact on what rehabilitation options we may have available to use.

“We believe that the relatively newer downstream section of cast iron pipe can be saved and its life extended, however the options are limited with the upper 150m of brick pipe where we may need to fully replace the worst condition sections.

“As you can imagine a great deal of care needs to be taken in tackling this delicate work.”