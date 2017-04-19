Bus Numbers Go Up Again

The President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure has praised Guernsey’s bus service, following another set of record numbers.

More than 35,000 extra passengers travelled on them during the first three months of 2017, compared to this time last year.

A total of 327,723 people represents a growth in quarterly passenger numbers of 12.0% and is the highest first quarter return since 2010 when the scheduled bus service carried a total of 298,056 passengers.

This builds on 2016’s figures, during which passenger numbers grew by some 10%.

Deputy Barry Brehaut, says the good news is all testament to the hard work of all involved:

“The figures demonstrate that a punctual, reliable well-funded service is a real benefit to the community. It is particularly encouraging to see so many students using the service on a regular basis too, a welcome respite perhaps for the taxi of mum and dad.

A steady but continued growth in passenger numbers on the P2 service has seen average passenger numbers grow from less than 2 passengers per service when the route commenced in November 2015 to just under 6 passengers per service in March 2017. The service was extended to the Town Terminus in December and that decision has clearly had a positive effect on this community-orientated route.”