Bus Numbers Reach 20 Year High

CT Plus says the number of people using its buses is at its highest for more than 20 years.

Figures show more than 1.6million scheduled bus journeys were taken last year – up nearly 150,000 on the year before.

Bus passenger data has been collected in the same way since 1996 and we’re told local, regular bus users have helped with the rise.

President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure Deputy Barry Brehaut said

“The overall increase in passenger numbers is extremely encouraging and easily surpasses the previous record of 1,607,017 set in 2010. The bus service continues to provide a convenient and affordable option for commuters, shoppers and tourists and is also viewed by many as an essential service provider whether it be on social, medical or accessibility grounds. The Committee is targeting further increases in passengers numbers during 2017 and looks forward to implementing the first phase of its fleet replacement programme in April/May.”

You can view the figures in details below: