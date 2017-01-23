Bus Strike Rumours Dismissed

Rumours of a bus strike in Guernsey have been dismissed – but not ruled out in future.

There had been concerns drivers might ballot today, however that’s been rejected.

Members of Unite the Union are due to meet CT Plus on the 1st February.

Union Representative, David Atkinson, hopes progress will be made soon:

“There were rumours that we had a meeting on Friday but that never happened. The drivers have been speaking about a potential strike, but we’re actually having a meeting in a few days time.”

However Mr Atkinson is not ruling out strike action in the future:

“It’s never going to be ruled out but there will be plenty of warning if it is going to happen.”