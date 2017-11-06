Buses ‘Unsuitable’ Say Drivers

Guernsey’s bus drivers are insisting the new buses are not suitable for the island’s roads.

In an email shared with Island FM, some drivers say the seats and steering are among the problems.

The email sent to our newsdesk says the seats – which are apparently causing many bus drivers to suffer lower back pain – are just the start of the problems.

The steering is described as a very strange experience giving the buses a very wide turning circle.

The drivers also say they have a poor field of vision using the new vehicles.

The drivers say they have many years of experience, but none of them were asked if the new buses were suitable before they were introduced on the island’s roads.

We’ve asked CT Plus for a response.