Business Says It Has Been Forced To Close

A business says it has had to close because of States’ rules and regulations.

The Kingfisher chippy at L’eree – which was also serving cooked breakfasts – was allegedly told it can’t open before 11am, which it says would have a devastating impact on its takings.

In statement pinned to the front door of the business, the Kingfisher says its breakfast sales have been growing at around 18% a month making it a large part of the business’s weekly takings. It says if it isn’t able to continue selling breakfasts it can’t afford to stay in business.

Planning Services based at Sir Charles Frossard House have been blamed for the closure, with the letter posted in the business’s window saying staff from there told the Kingfisher in September they had to stop serving food before 11am due to restrictions over public access to the building earlier in the morning.

The Kingfisher says in its statement that it can’t find a way around this so it shut for good last week.

It’s letter says ‘the restrictions imposed on us by Planning Services make running a successful business an impossibility’.