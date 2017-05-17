Businesses Offering Cyber Support

A number of local businesses are offering help in the light of the recent global cyber attack.

Galaxy Computers and Logicalis say they can offer advice to companies and individuals using computers.

Logicalis’ Technical Consultant, James Gillies, says organisations need to properly protect themselves against threats:

“Malware like this is designed to exploit vulnerabilities in a system, spreading rapidly through networks. Older systems, that are no longer fully serviced with updates may be more vulnerable. The mass-exploitation of vulnerable operating systems such as Windows XP was an ever-increasing risk and this weekend’s events have even been described as a ‘Wake Up call’ by Microsoft.

Cybersecurity is a journey, not a destination, and there is no silver bullet, however, businesses need to develop a security mindset and work with trusted advisors if they are going to improve their chances of not becoming a victim of cybercrime.

Keeping your system up to date with next generation virus technology and applying patches to protect software against vulnerabilities is the first step. Monitoring your systems 24/7 to identify breaches when they occur so you can minimize the damage, is the next.”

Sure says it also has advice available for business clients on security matters and says its defences held firm during last week’s cyber attack.