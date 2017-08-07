Busy Times For Marine Ambulance

Guernsey’s Marine Ambulance crews have had a busy weekend.

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service say their staff were called out for the third time in three days last night, to help a male patient in Sark.

Crews headed over to the island in the Flying Christine at around 8pm, arriving at around 8.35pm.

Two professional volunteers, a paramedic and a technician were then all involved in assessing the man’s condition, ahead of travelling back to Guernsey.

The man was then placed on board the Flying Christine – and then arrived back in St Peter Port at 9.05pm. He was then transferred on to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment for his injuries.

Sunday night’s incident followed two previous call outs to Herm.