Calling All Artists! New Initiative Promoting GSY

Creative people in Guernsey are needed for a new art initiative. Work In Progress is being run by the Gatehouse Gallery to promote the creative industries in the island.

Director of the Gallery and teacher at Elizabeth College, Adam Stephens, tells us what’s involved.

‘Ten artists, designers, people working in the creative industries. Each of those people will be making their own project and recording it and documenting it from start to finish. From the initial ideas, through experimenting and then the final outcome’.

To take part please contact Adam Stephens and send him your CV:

Via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegatehousegallery/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Gallery Website: www.ghgallery.co.uk

Email: astephens@elizabethcollege.gg