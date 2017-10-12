Calls For Assisted Dying Debate Support

The woman behind an open letter to all of Guernsey’s deputies urging them to debate assisted dying is asking for others to support her campaign.

Sarah Griffith has written to all States members after watching her mother suffer from dementia and a stroke.

She hopes deputies will agree to discuss the issue politically:

“I know this is a contentious subject, I know it has been talked about before, but we need to talk about it again to make sure the issue is properly considered.”

Sarah believes freedom of choice is a vital part of human life – and she feels it’s time this issue is tackled head on:

“Choice is something that we should have. To make choices about how we lead our life and how we die. I feel it is a basic human right.”

Earlier this week, the President of the Committee for Health and Social Care responded to the open letter, saying her board can’t instigate a States debate on the issue.

However, if a requete supported by seven like-minded deputies was successful, Deputy Heidi Soulsby says HSC would action any recommendations made.