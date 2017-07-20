Calls For Fire/Ambulance Merger

A local politician is pushing for a review into the viability of an emergency services merger.

Deputy Peter Roffey has cited possible savings of £600,000 of taxpayers money, as a reason to look at combining the Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service.

He says more research is needed, but he has put his thoughts in writing to the Committees for Home Affairs and Health and Social Care:

“I think the idea has been brushed off too simply by Home Affairs – and I want to know why they want to turn their backs on this possibility.

They may have very good reasons, but I think those should be aired in the public arena.”

Deputy Roffey believes the option is well our time in considering whether it would work well in the future:

“The consultants only came up with around £1.5 million a year in possible savings, despite paying around a third of a million to get them to look at, so £600,000 is a used slug of that.”

