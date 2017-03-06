Calls For FOI Laws In Guernsey

Guernsey’s politicians are being urged to bring in formal Freedom of Information laws.

Currently the island has a Code of Practice which can be used, but that’s not a form of official legislation.

The Data Protection Commissioner, Emma Martins, says changes here would allow for a more open system of government.

She believes the example Jersey’s politicians have set shows it can be a success.

The Commissioner’s comments follow discussions with experts in similar roles at an international conference in Berlin:

“It is as much about a culture change as it is anything else. We need to ensure public servants realise there is accountability and responsibility which comes with the jobs they do. My visit to Berlin really helped reinforce that belief.”

In response, Deputy Chris Green has welcomed the calls and says he wants the island’s politicians to push ahead with reforms.

The Castel politician believes we’re losing out at the moment – and is hoping the Policy and Resources Committee will put forward a paper on the issue soon:

“Guernsey has a long way to go to improve transparency and giving the public more information than they currently receive. I certainly wouldn’t rule out some kind of Freedom of Information law being introduced in the future.

However with an exception of some of my colleagues in the States, I don’t detect a huge amount of interest from politicians regarding this topic.”

Would you like to see Freedom of Information laws introduced locally? Have your say on our Facebook page.