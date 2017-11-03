Calls For Greater Action To Tackle Poverty

Ten provisional recommendations have been made by the Scrutiny Management Committee, ahead of a public consultation on ‘in-work poverty’.

The political board’s asking for feedback from States members and the public, to try and tackle poverty in Guernsey.

The recommendations include:

The issue of in-work poverty needs to be given higher priority by government

The trend towards replacing general revenue funding of basic public services with charges which do not relate to ability to pay must cease

Far better access to affordable childcare is needed

Guernsey must do more to ensure those on modest incomes can access affordable accommodation

The cost of accessing primary care is now a major issue and it is time for action

It is vital to remove any financial ‘cliff edges’ from our benefits system

A long-term strategy for increasing Guernsey’s minimum wage is needed but this action alone will not impact significantly on in-work poverty

A more focused approach is needed towards helping the less well-off through our tax system

The attitude displayed by some that ‘the poor’ are a community apart is deeply unhelpful and fuels resentment

Far better data is required to quantify in-work poverty in Guernsey

Review Chair, Deputy Peter Roffey, is hoping those who take part will help make a difference to lives of many people in the island:

“The document is designed to encourage informed discussion and draws attention to the lack of relevant data but, wherever possible where evidence permits, it provides proposals to invite further consideration and comment. The Panel has deliberately ranged widely in considering the options for alleviating in-work poverty and believe progress can only be made by implementing a range of measures.”

You can hear more from Deputy Roffey below: