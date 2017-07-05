Calls For New Event In Sark

5th July 2017
Sark (Stock Image)

There are calls for a replacement for the Sark Folk festival to come forward.

Sark Shipping’s offering support to any group or organiser who’d be interested in putting on an alternative event.

It follows a very successful festival at the weekend and the news it won’t be returning next year.

Managing Director, Paul Garlick, says the island’s community loves hosting music fans.

You can read his full statement below:

(Credit: Sark Shipping)

If you’re interested, please contact Mr Garlick on 724059. You can hear more of his reasons behind this appeal below:

