Campaign Aims To Promote Fire Safety

A scheme is urging us to make sure we have properly working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in our homes.

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service is providing free detectors to over 65s locally – and is widely encouraging us all to make sure our devices are working properly and are not out of date.

The service is working in partnership with Islands Insurance and local architects PF+A.

Local resident Andy Carre had a lucky escape last year – when a potentially fatal gas was found inside his home.

His wife has asked him to try and stop one of their carbon monoxide alarms from going off – but when all three started sounding, he knew there was a problem, so he called the Fire Brigade:

“If it wasn’t for the alarms we had installed, we would never have known there was a leak. The early warning that the CO detectors gave us undoubtedly saved our lives. With the help of Guernsey Fire and Rescue, we could find the source of the leak, deal with it and ventilate the house.”

Officials are targeting their campaign at those they feel most need the free detectors, to make sure people who may not think about getting them fitted or checked do so.

People are at particular risk from CO poisoning when they are asleep, as they may not be aware of the symptoms until it is too late. Having an audible CO alarm could wake you and save your life. In addition, these early symptoms can be confused with many other common ailments and may be easily mistaken for food poisoning, viral infections, flu, or tiredness. Symptoms to look out for include:

Headaches

Nausea / vomiting

Dizziness / visual problems

Tiredness / drowsiness / collapse

Breathlessness

Chest / stomach pains

To demonstrate the dangers of not making your homes fire safe, the media were given this demonstration:

This lunchtime I’m finding out how fire crews in #Guernsey are helping save lives with a special project. Hear more tomorrow @islandfm. pic.twitter.com/nxpkJVyDzd — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) April 3, 2017

Important project giving free smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to people in #Guernsey. Those behind it say it “saves lives.” More @islandfm pic.twitter.com/EmDntxQwyu — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) April 3, 2017

Fire Safety Manager, Steve Wilkes, says not checking your devices could be costly in a number of ways. He believes their latest awareness campaign will stop tragic events before they happen:

In order to make best use of the free alarms available, the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service will be using an intelligence-led approach to target the most high risk and vulnerable members of the community.

Free Home Fire Safety Checks will also be available for anyone who requires one. To request a free consultation, please contact the Fire Safety Department, either in writing, by telephoning 724491 or via email at firesafety@gov.gg.