Campaign To Promote Guernsey Film

A marketing campaign is being planned to promote the new Guernsey film.

After years of negotatians filming finally wrapped in May and now we’re told it’ll be released nationwide on the 20th April next year.

It is based on the international bestselling novel, ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ which tells the story of a book club during the Occupation.

Extra money has been allocated so Visit Guernsey can benefit from the film.

Mike Hopkins, Director of Marketing & Tourism, Visit Guernsey said:

“We are delighted to have the release date of the ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ film confirmed. Launching in cinemas nationwide on the 20th April 2018 is the perfect timing and means we will be able to capitalise on the film’s release to help support our marketing effort for the full 2018 season.”