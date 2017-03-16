Campaign Promotes Secure Post

Guernsey Post, Guernsey Police and the Guernsey Housing Association are urging us to make sure our post is secure.

Their awareness raising campaign is focusing on those living in blocks of flats and houses, to encourage those in charge to provide boxes for posties to use.

Landlords are particularly being warned of the dangers, as their flats or houses of multiple occupancy are properties which are shared by three or more tenants who aren’t members of the same family.

If you live in a property with several other tenants- ensure your post is secure. If the lobby is accessible from the street, keep it locked pic.twitter.com/FbrY1iwKc3 — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) March 16, 2017

The Chief Executive of the Guernsey Housing Association, Steve Williams, says their developments now include options to help their tenants and employees:

“The GHA has always designed our properties so each household can have privacy over its own post. Properties ideally have their own individual letterbox in their own front door or with our older blocks of flats we have rows of secure letterboxes as was requested at the time by Guernsey Post. The newer flats have their own individual letterboxes in the front door or adjacent to the door.

We have also worked closely with Guernsey Post to find the most efficient way of distributing our residents’ post. When a new development is in its design phase, the GHA contact Guernsey Post to discuss the options of how the postal workers will access each property. Our priority is always to ensure that the post goes directly to each household and remains secure.”

Joan Buddle lives in a property at the GHA’s La Chaumiere development on the Bouet – she says the changes made are extremely important:

The project is helping Guernsey Police make us all aware of the dangers of leaving our post vulnerable to potential thefts and other criminal activity.

The force’s Crime Reduction Advisor, Andy Goodall, says there have been a number of cases recently where items have gone missing. He’s also heard of a number of incidents where secure postage has stopped potential drug importations from happening.

Mr Goodall believes the GHA’s example is a good one for other organisations to follow, so he’s urging anyone interested in developing a similar scheme to come forward:

“Many communal addresses have an area where post for a number of occupants is left in a single lobby area, which is often unsecured. Not only does this open up the risk of post being stolen, but such thefts can also lead to more serious crimes such as fraud and identity theft.

There have also been a few incidents recently where people looking to import illegal goods into Guernsey have tried to use the address of unsuspecting homeowners within a block of flats, or a lodging house where the post is left unsecured and easily accessible.”